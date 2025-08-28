Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,675,986,299 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $229.12 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.48 and a 200-day moving average of $208.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

