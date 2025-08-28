American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 73,445 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. $RNGR

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.17% of Ranger Energy Services worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 11,147 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $140,786.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,070,552 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,071.76. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,285 shares of company stock worth $309,184 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.4%

RNGR opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $303.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.70 million.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

