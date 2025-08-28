American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $187.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

