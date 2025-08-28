American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 37,827 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,453,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 373,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $256.38 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,048. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $286,690.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,480.42. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,157 shares of company stock worth $541,013 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

