American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 33.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,221 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 711,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,078 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 117,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $174.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $187.41.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSA

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.