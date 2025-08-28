American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 966.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.53% of Worthington Steel worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 10,559.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WS opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Worthington Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.