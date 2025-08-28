American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 966.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.53% of Worthington Steel worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 10,559.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Worthington Steel Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of WS opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $47.19.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.
Worthington Steel Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
