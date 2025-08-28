American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIPC opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.