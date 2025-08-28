American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank First National Corporation $BFC

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank First National were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank First National during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank First National by 176.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bank First National by 17,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bank First National during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bank First National during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank First National news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 410 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,386.55. This represents a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank First National from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Hovde Group raised Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Bank First National Price Performance

BFC opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.41. Bank First National Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $132.59.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million. Bank First National had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Bank First National

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

