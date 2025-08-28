American Century Companies Inc. Sells 186,428 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,428 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,023,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,451,000 after acquiring an additional 201,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

