American Century Companies Inc. Sells 198,798 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. $SWBI

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 162.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $15.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 192.59%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

