Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.83% of Arhaus worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARHS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.39 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Arhaus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

