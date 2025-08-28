Berry Corporation $BRY Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 208,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRY. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 835,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 757,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 719,845 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,148,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 557,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 510,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Berry Stock Up 0.6%

Berry stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.65 million, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Berry Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. Berry had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

