BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Okta Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,923,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $199,918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Okta by 2,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,915,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

