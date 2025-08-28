Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at $35,888,000.85. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $1,372,220.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,748.88. The trade was a 26.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,976,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BYD opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BYD. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.