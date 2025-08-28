Braze, Inc. $BRZE Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.03% of Braze worth $38,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Braze by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 236.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.180 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Astha Malik sold 13,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $338,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 236,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,964.20. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $60,803.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,164.20. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,354 shares of company stock worth $1,914,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

