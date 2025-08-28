BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG Position Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,520,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $45,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $281,043,336.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,671,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,060,325.45. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $11,567,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock worth $337,025,856 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BTSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.55%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

