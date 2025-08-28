Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $36,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

