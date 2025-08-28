Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 19,818 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,579,000 after acquiring an additional 847,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,707,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,852,000.

CLDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

