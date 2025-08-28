Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,202,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,534,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after acquiring an additional 347,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 34,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.7%

TRN stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.49. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

