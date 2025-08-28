Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,165,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,474,000 after purchasing an additional 108,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $67.64 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

