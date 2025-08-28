Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,304 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. $AVXL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.