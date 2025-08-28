Clarivate PLC $CLVT Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,093,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,683,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.40. Clarivate PLC has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

