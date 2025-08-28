Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Community Health Systems worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 71.6% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Community Health Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

