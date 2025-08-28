Crane $CR Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crane were worth $45,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,801.24. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

