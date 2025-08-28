Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

