Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $RFI

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 103.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 801.0%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

