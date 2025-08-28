Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,963 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.23. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

