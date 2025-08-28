Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $111,000 Position in RPC, Inc. $RES

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of RPC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 281,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RES shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPC has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.88. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.08 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

