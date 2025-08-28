Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of APTV opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

