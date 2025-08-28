Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,756,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 905,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,330 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,197,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,476,000 after purchasing an additional 247,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,873 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,820,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

