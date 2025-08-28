CW Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,037,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,361,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,643,000 after buying an additional 4,301,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,676.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after buying an additional 2,677,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,900,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 2,491,530 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,822.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.27 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.0915 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 62.4%. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

RDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

