CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,526 Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,666,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,082,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,994,000 after acquiring an additional 102,953 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 385.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after acquiring an additional 694,518 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JXN stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,631.19 and a beta of 1.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,333.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

