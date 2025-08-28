CW Advisors LLC Buys 9,777 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $470,716,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,995,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,033,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after purchasing an additional 971,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DB stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

