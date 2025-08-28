CW Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,133,000 after buying an additional 214,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,371,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,769,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,556,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 240,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.6%

AGI stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

