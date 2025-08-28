CW Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Quarry LP boosted its position in OPENLANE by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in OPENLANE by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,667.78. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

