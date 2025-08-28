CW Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,269,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGIC opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2246 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

