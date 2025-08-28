CW Advisors LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.53.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $246.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.24. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

