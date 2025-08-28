CW Advisors LLC Purchases 3,617 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165,176 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,142 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,836 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 220,646.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,866,000 after acquiring an additional 830,808 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.06. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

