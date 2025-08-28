CW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

