CW Advisors LLC Trims Position in CSX Corporation $CSX

CW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

