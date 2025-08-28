CW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

CW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupang by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,133 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,541,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,497,000 after buying an additional 1,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 11,417,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,967,000 after acquiring an additional 833,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,830 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,127,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,818.64. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $282,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 309,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,568,816.75. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock worth $284,933,545. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

