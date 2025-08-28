Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOV. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 72,068 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 12,432.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOV stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $826.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $233.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $800.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $571,806.56. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

