Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,298,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,074,000 after acquiring an additional 283,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $15,747,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after purchasing an additional 194,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

DCI stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

