DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 534.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 price target on DoubleVerify and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.14 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

