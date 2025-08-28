DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 130.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 50.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

