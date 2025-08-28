Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $29,135,060.36 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 461,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $29,135,060.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,761,894 shares in the company, valued at $111,122,654.58. This represents a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 25th, Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14.

On Friday, August 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research upgraded Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

