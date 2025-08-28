Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $54,302,728.14 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07.

On Thursday, August 21st, Travis Boersma sold 461,948 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $29,135,060.36.

NYSE BROS opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.63.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 130,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,096,000 after purchasing an additional 287,942 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 90,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

