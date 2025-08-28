Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $81,486,678.07 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 25th, Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14.

On Thursday, August 21st, Travis Boersma sold 461,948 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $29,135,060.36.

Shares of BROS opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.63.

Dutch Bros last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

