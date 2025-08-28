Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exp World were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Exp World by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 267,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 57,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exp World in the 1st quarter worth about $5,523,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Exp World by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exp World by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exp World in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Exp World Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

Exp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Exp World’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exp World

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $87,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 527,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,324,619. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $192,695. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exp World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Exp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

