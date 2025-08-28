Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.54% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $45,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 111.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

